Red Bank police arrested a borough man on drug charges Friday, Chief Darren McConnell said Monday.

Cops executing a narcotics search warrant at 70 Bank Street at around 12:25 p.m. recovered “a significant quantity of crack cocaine” and about $5,000 in cash, McConnell said.

They charged Delkeith Birch, 43, with a number of offenses, including possession with intent to distribute more than five ounces of crack cocaine, and possession with intent within 1,000 feet of a school and within 500 feet of public housing.

Birch remained in custody at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution as of Monday morning, according to the county sheriff’s website.

