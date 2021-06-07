Lightning sheared bark off a tree in Little Silver during a thunderstorm Friday night. The tree, located alongside the borough’s firehouse on Prospect Avenue, did not catch fire, according to reader James Marrin, who took the photo at right (click to enlarge).

According to the National Weather Service. the Greater Red Bank Green is in for possible thunderstorms at some point every day through Saturday. Check out the extended forecast below.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.