RED BANK: COAT DRIVE FACES BIG DEMAND

Red Bank Schools Superintendent Jared Rumage helps unload coats donated in 2018. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Press release from Red Bank-based Knights of Columbus council #525

In 2017 our Council kicked off the first ever ‘Coats for Kids’ program in the Red Bank area. In our fifth year of the program program we have provided hundreds of kids across the community who do not have the means to purchase a new or appropriate jacket for the harsh winter weather we experience.

Unfortunately, the need continues to grow, and our traditional fund-raising efforts have been devastated by the COVID19 health crisis. We are seeking your assistance through a financial donation to keep this much needed program going across the greater Red Bank area.

In our preliminary planning with the local schools and other organizations working with those in need we have concluded this will be the most demanding year yet on our program. We are asking for your support this year through a donation to our council aiding us in reaching a goal of $3,000 to fulfill all of the programs needs. We commit that 100% of your donation will go towards our Coats for Kids program.

The point of contact for this program is: Thomas R. Wieczerzak 201-273-4111 thomas@wieczerzak.net We appreciate your support of our program and the benefits it will deliver to our community.