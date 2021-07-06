High temperatures and humidity will push feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees Tuesday, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

With ample sunshine expected, the heat index value for the region that includes the Greater Red Bank Green could top out as high as 104 Monday, the NWS forecasts. Thunderstorms may arrive in late afternoon.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.