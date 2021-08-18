The agenda includes settlements with Robert Greene, left, and John Cain, who were laid off from their recycling center jobs in May, 2020. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Memorials to living persons would be permitted on borough property under a policy up for possible adoption by the Red Bank council Wednesday night.

Also on the agenda: a settlement with two laid-off workers; curtailing private fireworks and awarding a contract for a Broad Street makeover project.

Here’s the agenda at a glance:

• Introduction of an ordinance setting a memorial policy. governing statues, plaques, named benches and more to be located on borough property.

At the council’s August 4 workshop session, acting Business Administrator Darren McConnell said he was hoping for a policy to offer clarity on how to respond to requests for official memorials. But Councilman Michael Ballard objected to allowing “all living beings as well as deceased” to be eligible for memorials.

• A ban on fireworks. As previously reported by redbankgreen, violations would be a civil offense, subject to fines.

• Awarding a contract for a Broad Street streetscape project.

Montana Construction of Lodi was the low bidder, with a price of $2.69 million. Earle Asphalt bid $3.15 million, and Lima Charlie Construction bid $3.32 million.

The project includes new traffic-calming bumpouts and retractable bollards to allow for quick street closings and reopenings between Front Street and White Street.

• A zoning ordinance designating where cannabis businesses can operate.

• Setting new salary ranges for borough jobs.

• Settlement of a labor dispute with Local 1075 of the Communications Workers of America.

• Settlements with Robert Greene and John Cain, whose part-time jobs at the borough recycling center were eliminated in May, 2020. Details of the settlements were not immediately available.

Here’s the full agenda. The council is scheduled to meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Information about viewing and participating can be found here.