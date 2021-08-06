RED BANK: POP STAR’S POP WINS EXTENSION

The zoning board approved the creation of five basement apartments at Tudor Village in 2016. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Pop star Charlie Puth‘s father obtained an extension from the Red Bank zoning board Thursday night on a five-year-old plan to create a handful of apartments on Broad Street.

It was an encore appearance.

Charles Puth Sr., a former Rumson resident who owns the Tudor Village apartments 182-192 Broad, at the corner of Leroy Place, first won board approval in January, 2016 to create five new apartments in the building’s basement.

But construction never got underway, and two years later, Puth – described in a 2016 New Jersey Monthly article as a builder and real estate agent – was back before the board seeking a one-year extension to obtain building permits.

His attorney cited “some unforeseen setbacks with the Monmouth County Planning Board and ADA compliance issues,” according to meeting minutes. That request was approved.

The extension, though, expired in February, 2019, board attorney Kevin Kennedy said Thursday night.

Puth told the board via Zoom that he’d moved to Santa Barbara, California, to be with “the kids” in 2017 and had encountered multiple disruptions.

“Both my boys are entertainers,” he said, referring to Charlie and his brother, Stephen. “He needed me out there,” he said, referring to Charlie.

But since then, the elder Puth said he had experienced “a fire, a mudslide and then COVID.” He did not offer details.

“It’s been a lot the last couple of years,” he said.

Kennedy told the board it could to grant the extension or deny it, requiring Puth to resubmit his plans for a new hearing.

The board voted unanimously to grant an extension retroactive to February, 2019 and good through August 5, 2022.

As a condition requested by board member Sharon Lee, if Puth doesn’t start construction within a year and seeks another extension, he will have to re-notify nearby property owners.