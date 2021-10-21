RED BANK: FACEY-BLACKWOOD Q&A

On the ballot November 2: charter study commission candidate Nancy Facey-Blackwood. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Red Bank voters will have 11 candidates to choose from when they elect a five-member charter study commission November 2.

Here’s what candidate Nancy Facey-Blackwood had to say in response to a questionnaire sent to all contenders by redbankgreen.

Nancy Facey-Blackwood

Age: 59

Address: 34 Chestnut St

Length of residence in town: Dec 2015 – present – 5 ¾ years

Is Red Bank’s present form of government problematic? Please explain your answer:

The 2018 Management Enhancement Review states that Red Bank’s Borough form of government has drifted away from the intent of the original charter. The form of government has not changed since the town was incorporated as a Borough in 1908, 113 years ago. It is past time for a review.

What would you bring to the table as a commission member?

As a former computer programmer, telecommunications system engineer and consultant, I have a logical approach to analysis and problem solving. I listen to understand the issues and concerns and find solutions. I have decades of experience working collaboratively, knowing everyone brings something different to the table.

As Chair of the Environmental Commission, I have gained experience working with various borough departments in Red Bank on issues, projects (plastic bag ban implementation, plastic film recycling) and grants (Dr James Parker Blvd demonstration project, Raingardens at the Fire and Rescue Squad, AARP Parklet and Wayfinding). I get things done.

I regularly attend Council meetings and am well acquainted with the issues the current government is facing.

I will research and evaluate our current form of government, determine its strengths and weaknesses. While I lean toward a non-partisan form of government, I will evaluate all forms of government available to Red Bank with other members of the Charter Study Commission. I will listen to all opinions, seek input and advocate for a common-sense, accessible form of government that works for our Red Bank community now and in our future.

Red Bank is a unique, diverse, multi-generational town and needs a form of government that will allow it to be effectively managed to benefit all residents who have chosen Red Bank as their home.

***** ELECTION GUIDE *****

• The election of the five-member charter study commission is on the ballot along with a referendum on whether the five-member commission should be formed to review Red Bank’s 113-year-old form of government.

Here’s the specific wording of the public question:

Shall a charter commission be elected to study the charter of the Borough of Red Bank and to consider a new charter or improvements in the present charter and to make recommendations thereon?

If the referendum passes, the commission’s eventual recommendation to the council could lead to change in the form of government used by Red Bank since 1908.

If the referendum fails, the election of the commissioners would be moot. Voters may choose candidates even if they vote ‘no’ on the question about the charter study.

• Find the Red Bank ballot here.

• For information on the various ways to cast your vote, check out this article. It includes information on mail-in ballots and early, in-person voting, which begins October 23.

Information about election-related deadlines is here.

• Monmouth County election offices (300 Halls Mill Road, Freehold Township) will offer extended hours to allow voters to apply for and drop off vote-by-mail ballots. The offices will be open on Friday, October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, October 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• In-person, election day voting will take place at the polling stations shown below. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Note that in-person, election day voting for residents of the 1st and 8th districts will take place at borough hall (90 Monmouth Street).

• Finally, here’s a video on using Monmouth County’s new digital voting machines, which employ touchscreen technology familiar to users of smartphones and tablets:

