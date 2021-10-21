RED BANK: GOSDEN Q&A

Address: 43 Harrison Avenue, Red Bank

Length of residence in town: 22 Years

Is Red Bank’s present form of government problematic? Please explain your answer:

Yes. It was stated in the 2018 Management Enhancement Report of Red Bank’s Government that also recommended the Charter Study Commission. This scathing but thorough report will be a good guide for the Charter Study commission to review what has and has not changed since. Changing our antiquated weak Mayor form of Government was highly recommended. I believe we can only accomplish this by choosing a new Government provided by the Faulkner Act that includes Nonpartisan elections. Currently, most of our elected officials are chosen by the local party chairs and go uncontested in most primary elections with very little voter turnout.

By doing away with the closed primaries where one is chosen and/or has to Bend a Knee to the D’s or the R’s it will make it easier for any resident to get on the ballot and campaign on local issues. This will result in more competitive elections with higher turnouts because more people will have the opportunity to vote on the candidates and right from the start. More competitive elections where elected officials are competing for the votes of the people and not the blessings of party chairs will result in better government. We do not need to bring divisive national politics into local elections.

In addition, I would like to propose that we have Campaign contributions limited to a bare minimum for each candidate. We don’t want a secret party endorsement or someone coming along just throwing money into a small local campaign. It should be easy for any resident to run and compete in a local election regardless of wealth or connections.

This may mean that we have to ask our state government for a special provision but something I believe will be well worth the effort.

What would you bring to the table as a commission member?

What I will not be bringing to the table is any local party relationships or affiliations.

I graduated from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst as a Political Science major. I currently have my own business in Educational Sales. I served on the Red Bank Library Board for four years. Most of all my wife and I have chosen Red Bank as our home and the place where we raised our family. I’ve been through and have seen a lot in Red Bank. I’m doing this because I love this town and I think it can only get better.

I will bring my own independent unbiased opinion as a 22 year resident of Red Bank. I think this is important in helping to make sure that our new government is one that favors the people and not the parties.