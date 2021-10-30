RED BANK: FIRE DESTROYS BOAT IN MARINA

Fire destroyed at least one boat and damaged another in a predawn blaze at the Molly Pitcher Inn marina in Red Bank Saturday.

Volunteer Red Bank firefighters, assisted by others from Little Silver, responded to the 6 a.m. alarm. Further information was not immediately available.

Above, Deputy Chief Nick Ferraro, left, and ex-chiefs Frank Woods and Alan Soden, examine the burning hull. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.