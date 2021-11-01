Reader Terri Franco captured this image of a rainbow over our beautiful Navesink River as seen from her home on Bodman Place in Red Bank Sunday evening.

And with October, 2021, having ended on that glorious note, November begins Monday with ample sunshine and temperatures topping out in the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Terri Franco. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday

A chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.