RED BANK: COMMISSION SETS FIRST MEETING

Commission members, from left: Mike DuPont, Nancy Facey-Blackwood, Ben Forest, Kate Okeson and Mark Taylor. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Authorized by borough voters earlier this month, the Red Bank Charter Study Commission has scheduled its first meeting.

The five-member body, charged with reviewing the town’s form of government, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, at borough hall, according to a post on the borough website.

The organizational meeting will be the first official act of the body since the November 2 election, when voters approved a referendum calling for the study and chose its five members from 11 candidates.

Four of the members – Nancy Facey-Blackwood, Mark Taylor , Kate Okeson and Ben Forest – ran on a slate of five candidates. The only non-slate member is former council member Mike DuPont.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.