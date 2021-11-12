RED BANK: OVERNIGHT CLOSING PLANNED

A key intersection in downtown Red Bank will be closed for construction Monday night.

West Front Street at Broad Street will be closed from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday for work related to a sewer line replacement, borough police announced Friday. Detours will be in place.

Motorists who can’t avoid the area should expect delays. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

If you value this kind of intensely local news coverage, please become a paying member of redbankgreen. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.