RED BANK: HOSPITAL ENVELOPED IN SMOKE

A dockside boat fire blanketed Red Bank’s Riverview Medical Center in smoke Thursday evening.

The fire was reported at 6:03 p.m. as a two-boat blaze at Irwin Marine, located alongside Marine Park.

The number of vessels involved could not immediately be confirmed.

Volunteer firefighters were seen fighting large flames and heavy smoke near the riverside end of the dock.

They were also contending with freezing conditions and strong winds.

The winds, out of the north, carried the smoke directly against the northern face of the hospital, located on a bluff overlooking the marina and the Navesink River.

It was not immediately known if the smoke penetrated the facility, but it could be seen over a large area of the borough’s east side.

The marina blaze was the second in three months in the borough. Fire also destroyed a vessel docked at the Molly Pitcher Inn on October 30.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

