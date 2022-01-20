The Dublin House Pub’s plan called for the enclosure of an existing porch and balconies. (Rendering by Michael Savarese Associates. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s Historic Preservation Commission nixed proposed makeovers of two downtown buildings as inappropriate Wednesday night.

A third plan, to give a corner building a “midcentury modern” look, sailed to approval.

Renderings show the East Front Street side of Sally Boy’s, above, and 140-18 Broad Street, below. (Renderings by Stephen Raciti Architect, above, and Rotwein + Blake. Click to enlarge.)

• Plans by the Dublin House Pub, at 30 Monmouth Street, to enclose the front porch and overhead balcony and create a new outdoor bar in the existing front courtyard were denied approval.

Though the application met board resistance when the hearing began in November, pub co-owner Sean Dunne said the plans were unchanged.

“We feel our plans were consistent with requirements,” he said.

“I do feel it’s going to enhance the lot,” he said.

But HPC member Chris Fabricant, chairing the meeting, said the changes “would not be compatible with the history of the house” and would detract from its character.

Board member Barbara Boas said she felt “really conflicted” about her vote, because “this is a very popular business.” But she joined in the unanimous vote to reject, telling Dunne, “I think you can get something a little better.”

Rejections must be appealed to the planning board to move forward.

• The board split, 3-2, on proposed exterior changes at 1 Broad Street, where pizza and specialties restaurant Sally Boy’s is under construction.

Of concern was the addition of dark gray metal siding panels on both the Broad Street and East Front Street sides of the building.

Fabricant argued that the shoehorn-shaped building’s Art Deco character would be lost. But Boas maintained the building was not in the Art Deco tradition.

“It was never an Art Deco building,” she said. “I’ve lived in this town 77 years, and it was never a building of any interest to anyone.

“I don’t think this is the end of the world,” she said of the changes.

Architect Stephen Raciti said the panels were added to call attention to the building and “cuff the curvature” of the facade as it bends around the corner above the entrance.

The commission split, with Fabricant, Paul Sullivan and Gary Saphire voting to reject, and Boas and Andy North opposing that motion.

• The commission approved a plan by Denholtz Properties to redo the exterior of three buildings that share one address – 140-148 Broad Street – at the corner of Reckless Place.

“The goal was to take what appears to be three different buildings and bring them together,” said Steve Lidster, Denholtz’s director of development.

Denholtz is in contract to buy the property from Schiff Real Property of West Long Branch, company CEO Steve Denholtz told redbankgreen this week. Tenants include Red Bank RiverCenter and Arthur Murray Dance Center; an OceanFirst Bank branch there has announced plans to close Friday.

• Missing from the Zoom session was longtime Chairperson Michaela Ferrigine, who stepped down, said Fabricant.

UPDATE: Ferrigine told redbankgreen Thursday that she had stepped down from the commission after 14 years because her private workload had increased. “It wasn’t an easy decision, since I feel strongly that Red Bank’s historic charm is so much a part of its identity,” she said, but “there is a strong team of stewards to work on behalf of keeping Red Bank historic.”

Sworn to terms were Boas and North. Kal Pipo resigned three months ago, and Roseann DalPra, whose term expired December 31, chose not to return, said Fabricant.

