Closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Walt Street Pub in Red Bank has new owners.

Or, at least, the building does.

According to a deed filed with Monmouth County, the property, at 180 Monmouth Street – there is no “Walt Street” in Red Bank – was acquired for $925,000 last month by a limited liability company. Separate records show the LLC’s principals are Jang and Hardev Singh.

So what are their plans for the property, located across the street from the Red Bank train station? Reopen it as a bar and restaurant? Sell the liquor license and use the building for another purpose? The Singhs did not respond to a request for comment.

But Christine Mustillo, who owned the business with her late husband, Louis Mustillo, told redbankgreen the Singhs did not acquire the license, which is to be sold to another buyer.

Borough Clerk Pam Borghi said paperwork required for a change of ownership of the liquor license had not been filed as of Tuesday.

The Mustillos took over the Walt Street in the late 1980s, and pandemic restrictions forced it to shut down with other bars and restaurants in March, 2020. Christine Mustillo said she decided to retire rather than reopen it as the restrictions were eased.

