RED BANK: LOCALS GATHER FOR UKRAINE

A Ukraine flag painted on the grass shone in the sun as about 150 Red Bank area residents gathered at Riverside Gardens Park Friday afternoon in support of the victims of Russia’s brutal invasion.

Addressing the crowd, Mayor Pasquale Menna said the flag, painted on the lawn by public works employees, showed “the colors of heroism.”

“Folks, I don’t know where God is in a war, but I know that God is in the relief,” said Rabbi Marc Kline, of the Monmouth Reform Temple.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey reflected on her own connection to the people of Ukraine through her late maternal grandfather, who emigrated to America from Odessa.

“We’re here today because it breaks our collective hearts,” she said of the atrocity.

“Evil does exist. It exists in the form of a human being, it exists in the form of an ideology,” said district 11 State Senator Vin Gopal, who organized the event. “But when we all come together and show this mutual admiration for humanity, it should give all of us hope.”

Through nonprofit organization he created, Gopal is leading fundraisers to support the Ukraine armed forces with defensive equipment and provide life-saving medical supplies, toiletries, non-perishable food, sleeping bags, camping equipment and more. (redbankgreen photos. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.