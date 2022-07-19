RED BANK: ANI ART OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS

Ani Art Academy, as seen before a facade makeover in April. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Press release

Previously limited to military veterans, Red Bank’s tuition-free Ani Art Academy is now open to all adults, and has scholarships available to beginner artists.

At this time, we now have 12 individual scholarships available to give to prospective students who are passionate about creating art and learning new skills, said Kevin Moore, dean of the Red Bank studio. These scholarships generously cover the costs of all tuition and materials.

At Ani Art Academy America, we teach a combined, three-to-four year academic drawing and painting curriculum. I am reaching out to everyone in the area to help spread the word about this great opportunity for students interested in furthering their artistic education.

The Ani Art Academies’ program enables students to immerse themselves into a wider art community by offering up great opportunities. Active participation in gallery exhibitions throughout the U.S. and attending lectures/ workshops by professional and nationally acclaimed artists are just two ways we set ourselves apart from a typical college fine arts education program.

We encourage students to step into the fine arts world as working professionals, rather than have them observe from the sidelines.

On average, Ani Art Academy students can complete our combined drawing and painting apprenticeship program in three to four years. However, the Ani Art Academies program allows for additional instruction to help meet individual goals. No experience or skills are necessary to attend the academy because we strongly believe that great artists are not born – they are educated.

We are looking for serious prospective students who are willing to invest time and dedication into learning the intense craft of drawing and painting realistically. Please share our program with anyone you know who might be interested, and be sure to spread the word around town. For more information check out our website or call us at (732) 933-3537.

