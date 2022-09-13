RED BANK: HONK IF YOU LOVE THIS REHAB JOB

The newly remodeled house at the five-points intersection of Harding Road, Hudson Avenue and Branch Avenue. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Home restorers Carole-Ann Gorhan and Roger Palacio have been getting a lot of attention from passersby in Red Bank in recent months.

Motorists have been tooting horns, and pedestrians have been stopping to thank them for bringing the house at 42 Harding Road back to life.

Roger Palacio and Carole-Ann Gorhan in the nearly completed second-floor kitchen last month. Below, the house as it appeared in April, 2021. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Certainly, the house isn’t the first, last or only one in town to get a rehab job. But because of its prominent location, at the five corners intersection with Harding Road and Branch Avenue, its new lease on life has apparently struck a chord with the public.

“If I’m out there watering the flowers, at least four or five people will say something – ‘Oh, it looks beautiful,’ or ‘love the yard,’ ‘I’ve been watching it,'” said Gorhan, a kitchen designer by profession.

“Drivers stop at the light. They honk, or they yell out. They’re just happy,” said Palacio. “They’re glad we didn’t tear it down.”