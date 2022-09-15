The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for August, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 08/02/2022, a patrol unit in the area of Monmouth St. took a report of theft of a bicycle. The victim reported the theft of a white in color bicycle. The bicycle was valued at $200.00. Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Tilton Av a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 08/2/02/2022 the owner reported a broken window of a vehicle. The window was valued at $300.00. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: A patrol unit in the area of Monmouth St. took a report of theft from a business. On 08/03/2022 the owner reported multiple items were stolen from the business. Items reported stolen 2 lighters valued at $5.00 each, 9 pre rolls smokes valued at $20.00 each,12 edible gummy packs valued at $8.00 each, and 5 smoke pen batteries valued at $15.00 each. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/03/2022 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Count Basie Athletic Field, a ticket booth was sprayed with blue in color spray paint. No value was given for the damage to the structure. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit in the area of Count Basie Athletic Field reported graffiti to multiple areas of the facility on 08/03/2022. The patrol unit observed several structures on the property marked with black in color spray paint. No value given for the damages to the property. Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Theft: In the area of English Plaza, a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. On 08/05/2022 the owner of a vehicle reported that US Currency in the amount of $7000.00 was stolen from the trunk of a vehicle. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: On 08/08/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft of a bicycle in the area of Maple Av. The victim stated that a black in color beach cruiser valued at $800.00 was stolen from a bike rack in front of a business. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of the theft of a bicycle on 08/08/2022. In the area of S. Bridge Av., the owner reported a light blue in color Huffy bicycle valued at $250.00 was stolen from in front of a residence. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: In the area of the White St. parking lot a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. On 08/11/2022 the victim stated a purse containing several medications, a driver’s license, insurances card, and one credit card was stolen. No value was given for the purse, or the items contained in the purse. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Theft: On 08/13/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft of a bicycle. In the area of W. Front St., the victim stated a gold in color BMX bicycle valued at $500.00 was stolen. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/13/2022 a patrol unit observed damage to a park bench in the area of Riverside Gardens Park. No known value for the bench. SLEO I. Robert Varela.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft of a bicycle in the area of Shrewsbury Av. On 08/17/2022 the victim stated a purple in color bicycle valued at $180.00 was stolen from in front of a business. SLEO II. Christopher Fuentes.

Theft: In the area of Tower Hill Av, a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 08/17/2022 a resident reported the theft of multiple items from a residence. The items reported stolen were a gold wedding band valued at $200.00, one 18K gold chain with a cartouche valued at $300.00, two gold chains with an unknown value, six cups valued at $18.00, one unknown brand portable radio valued at $50.00, an unknown number of vitamin bottles valued at $20.00, and one letter opener with an unknown value. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a business owner reported the theft of one bottle of Patron Silver Tequila valued at $50.99. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit in the area of Shrewsbury Av. took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 08/24/2022 the owner reported black in color spray paint on the rear passenger side of a vehicle. No estimated cost of the damages was given. Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft of a bicycle on 08/25/2022. In the area of Marine Park, the victim stated a black in color BMX style bike valued at $1200.00 was stolen. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Boat Club Ct., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 08/25/2022 the owner of a vehicle reported writing in black ink on the front windshield, back windshield, and driver’s side window of the vehicle. The cost to repair the vehicle was unknown. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit in the area of Leighton Av. took a report of criminal mischief. On 08/28/2022 the owner of a vehicle reported damage to the passenger side mirror. The cost of repair for the side mirror of the vehicle was listed as $150.00. SLEO II. Christopher Fuentes.

Theft: On 08/28/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of River St., a resident reported the theft of medication, clothing, and food from a residence. The medication reported stolen was 20 pills of Omeprazole and 18 pills of Zanaflex. No known value for any of the items listed as stolen. Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of White St., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 08/30/2022 graffiti was observed on a building. No estimated cost for repair to the building. Ptl. Milton Gray.

ARRESTS

Amy Matheny, age 52 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/01/2022 in the area of Bridge Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Florencio Flores, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/06/2022 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Kaitlyn Patterson, age 28 of Jackson was arrested on 08/07/2022 in the area of Harrison Av. for DWI by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Amar Nagi, age 22 of Bronx NY was arrested on 08/09/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Sexual Assault by Det. John Camarca.

Ian Baichan, age 41 of Smithtown NY was arrested on 08/09/2022 in the area of W. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Nicole Osborn, age 34 of Millstone was arrested on 08/10/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Possession of CDS, Obstructing Administration of Law, Resisting Arrest by Force, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Sammie Curtis, age 66 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/11/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Attempt to Elude Police and Possession of CDS by Ptl. Frank Metta.

John Anderson, age 35 of Oakhurst was arrested on 08/11/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Corinne Dicapua, age 33 of Middletown was arrested on 08/13/2022 in the area of Chestnut St. for DWI by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Johnathan Schipper, age 47 of Highlands was arrested on 08/14/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jessica Hooker, age 37 of Long Valley was arrested on 08/16/2022 in the area of Broad St for Inhaling or Possessing Toxic Chemicals by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Sharonda Graves, age 32 of Keansburg was arrested on 08/17/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Hindering Apprehension, Driving while Suspended, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Daniel Cammarosano, age 36 of Hazlet was arrested on 08/19/2022 in the area of Riverside Av. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Quizir Miller, age 21 of Asbury Park was arrested on 08/20/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Krystyan Mazzuca, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/21/2022 in the area of E. Sunset Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Lillian Rodriguez, age 30 of Neptune City was arrested on 08/21/2022 in the area of E. Sunset Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Kenneth Siriboe, age 18 of Basking Ridge was arrested on 08/22/2022 in the area of S. Pearl St. for Attempt to Elude Police, Receiving Stolen Property, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Jonathan Milton, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/22/2022 in the area of Maple Av. for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Sexual Contact, and Lewdness by Det. Sean Hauschildt.

Marcia Sumpter, age 48 of Chesilhurst was arrested on 08/22/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

On February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.