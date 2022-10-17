RED BANK: APARTMENT PLAN SHRINKS

The project would replace the one-story commercial building above. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

The would-be developer of an apartment building proposed for downtown Red Bank has lopped off a floor, redbankgreen has learned.

With that, builder Mazin ‘Patrick’ Kalian‘s project, at 19-29 Mechanic Street, would shrink by 20 percent, to 40 apartments instead of the previously proposed 50, and eliminate the need for key variances.

The revised plan calls for three floors of apartments above ground-level parking for 73 vehicles. project would replace the one-story commercial building above. (Rendering by GRO Architects. Click to enlarge.)

The change would also be responsive to concerns voiced at the zoning board’s first hearing on the plan earlier this month.

Capping the project, called One Globe Court, at four stories instead of five would eliminate the need for both height and parking variances, board member Sean Murphy suggested.

With 50 units, the site would have required 88 parking spots under borough ordinance. Under the revised plan, the site would provide 73 spots, one more than required.

The site is located directly across Mechanic Street from the Forum, a four-story, 24-unit project also built by Kalian, and is home to several small businesses, including Feather & Line Hair Studio, a dental practice and a mortgage office. That building would be demolished.

The hearing is scheduled to resume at borough hall at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Here’s the full agenda.

