RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for November, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 11/01/2022 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief in the area of McLaren St. The victim reported damage to a motor vehicle. The vehicle had a broken rear windshield, damage to the front windshield and both passenger side tires were flat. No value was given for the damages. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: In the area of Riverside Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On

11/03/2022 the victim reported a black in color Louis Vuitton bag had been

stolen from the trunk of a vehicle. The bag contained a wallet that had

multiple credit cards and $3000.00 in US Currency. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti on 11/03/2022 in the area of Harding Rd. The caller reported that a fence had been spray painted with white in color spray paint. The graffiti depicted peace signs and lettering. Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Morford Pl., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief. On 11/05/2022 the caller reported damage in the form of a large crack in the glass to a door on the property. No value was given for the door. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Theft: On 11/06/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of Water

St. An employee stated a pair of reading glasses valued between $20.00 and $40.00 was stolen from a business. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief in the area of W. Front St. On 11/06/2022 the owner of a vehicle stated a physical altercation occurred which resulted in one of the involved individuals falling into a vehicle causing damage in the form of a dent and scratches to the rear quarter panel. No value was given for damages to the vehicle. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Riverside Av., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 11/12/2022 the owner of a vehicle reported damage to the windshield. No value given for the windshield. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle on 11/22/2022 in the area of English Plaza. The owner reported key scratches to a vehicle. No know value for the damages. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

ARRESTS

Jesus Hernandez-Saiz, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/01/2022 in the area of E. Bergen Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Tara O’Hara, age 49 of Tuckerton was arrested on 11/02/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Sharonda Graves, age 33 of Keansburg was arrested on 11/04/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court and Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Holly Douglas, age 58 of Middletown was arrested on 11/05/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Hindering Apprehension and Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theophilus Bonds, age 51 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 11/06/2022 in the area W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Christopher Davis, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/08/2022 in the area of Leighton Av. for Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest by Force, and Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Anthony Rivera, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/08/2022 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Obstructing Administration of Law and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Melissa Mas, age 38 of Bronx NY was arrested on 11/09/2022 in the area of Linden Pl. for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Michael Canning, age 41 of Long Branch was arrested on 11/12/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Sexual Assault, and Criminal Sexual Contact by Det. Paul Perez.

James Cogan, age 37 of Jackson was arrested on 11/16/2022 in the area of Leighton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Pamela Allen, age 26 of Mahwah was arrested on 11/16/2022 in the area of Leighton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Marcus Witcher, age 30 of Lakewood was arrested on 11/22/2022 in the area of English Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Omar Oropeza-Diego, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/24/2022 in the area of S. Bridge Av. for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Jacquelyn Cocozza, age 31 of Englishtown was arrested on 11/27/2022 in the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Fabian Balderrama-Barrios, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/28/2022 in the area of E. Bergen Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Cesar Mendez-Perez, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/30/2022 in the area of River St. for Aggravated Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. Paul Perez.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

On February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.