RED BANK: CHILD SEXUAL ASSAULTS CHARGED

Two Red Bank men are facing charges of sexual assaults on minors following separate investigations, police Chief Darren McConnell said Thursday.

The cases were unrelated, he told redbankgreen via email.

Last Friday, November 30, borough police arrested Cesar Mendez-Perez, 32 years old, of River Street, on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, McConnell said.

The incidents were alleged to have occurred between May, 2021, and October, 2022, both involving the same victim, he said.

Mendez-Perez was incarcerated at the Monmouth County Jail following his arrest. Detective Paul Perez is the investigating officer.

Then, on Tuesday, police arrested Juan Pena-Cuautle, 29, of Bridge Avenue, on two counts each of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, McConnell said.

The charges stem from two alleged incidents occurring between 2016 and 2022, both with the same victim, he said.

Pena-Cuautle also was incarcerated at the Monmouth County Jail following his arrest. Detective Sean Hauschildt is the investigating officer.

