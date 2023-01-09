RED BANK: CITIZEN APPOINTMENTS 2023

Anne Torre, above, and Ray Mass, below, were reappointed for four-year terms on the zoning board. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank, like nearly all American municipalities, relies on unpaid citizens to help power its local government.

At meetings often held twice a month, the volunteers weigh land-use applications; research ways to help the environment; help organize recreation programs for kids, and lots more.

At last Wednesday’s annual reorganization meeting, the following individuals were nominated by Mayor Billy Portman and/or confirmed by the council to one-year appointments, if not otherwise specified; click the links to see who else is involved.

Adrienne Bilaal, above, was named to the autonomous Red Bank Housing Authority; Stephen Hecht, below, . (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

CITIZEN APPOINTMENT

Municipal Coordinator to Office of Aging: Stephen Hecht

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Five year term to 12/31/2027: Marlene Nelson

Five year term to 12/31/2027: Adrienne Bilaal

ANIMAL WELFARE COMMITTEE

Three years to 12/31/2025: Pam Befarah

Three years to 12/31/2025: Christopher Polito

Alternate #1 to 12/31/2023: TJ Moss

BY MAYOR WITH COUNCIL CONSENT

ADVISORY BOARD OF HEALTH

Three year term to 12/31/2025: Gale Soler

Three year term to 12/31/2025: Patricia Montigros

Alternate #1 two year term to 12-/31/2024: Joel Jannone

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION

Three years to 12/31/2025: Denelle Johnson

Three years to 12/31/2025: Travers Martin

Alternate #1 for two years to 12/31/2024: Dave Johnson

Environmental Commission Green Team: Helene Blyskun, Oscar Salinas, Cliff Keen, Dave Johnson, Ana Almerini, Kristina Bonatakis, Roy Meyer, Nancy Facey-Blackwood, Denelle Johnson, Travers Martin, Jenna Leder, Paulo Rodriguez-Heyman

ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Four years to 12/31/2026: Anne Torre

Four years to 12/31/2026: Raymond Mass

Alternate #2 for two years to 12/31/2024: Joan Rothwell

Alternate #3 for two years to 12/31/2024: Robert Frikker

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMITTEE

Three years to 12/31/2025: Alistair Jack

Alternate #2 two year term to 12/31/2024: Thomas Register

LIBRARY BOARD

Five years to 12/31/2027: Sue Viscomi

Mayor’s Alternate for one year to 12/31/2023 [None named]

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EQUITY COMMITTEE (Formerly HRAC)

Three years to 12/31/2025: David Pascale

Three years to 12/31/2024: Jane Meyer

Three years to 12/31/2024: Lillian Settles

Alternate #2 for two years to 12/31/2023: DionneTrottier-Register

SHADE TREE COMMITTEE

Three years to 12/31/2025: Bill Brooks

Alternate #2 two year term to 12/31/2024 – Vacant: Samantha Flores

BY COUNCIL NOMINATION

RENT LEVELING BOARD

Three years to 12/31/2025: Scott Heck

RIVERCENTER

Mayoral Representative for one year to 12/31/2023: Ben Forest

Citizen Representative for one year to 12/31/2023: Lauren Nicosia

Citizen Representative for one year to 12/31/2023: Cassie Murphy

NAVESINK RIVER MUNICIPALITIES COMMITTEE

One year to 12/31/2023: Chuck Hunnewell

One year to 12/31/2023: Roy Meyer

