RED BANK: CITIZEN APPOINTMENTS 2023
Anne Torre, above, and Ray Mass, below, were reappointed for four-year terms on the zoning board. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
By JOHN T. WARD
Red Bank, like nearly all American municipalities, relies on unpaid citizens to help power its local government.
At meetings often held twice a month, the volunteers weigh land-use applications; research ways to help the environment; help organize recreation programs for kids, and lots more.
At last Wednesday’s annual reorganization meeting, the following individuals were nominated by Mayor Billy Portman and/or confirmed by the council to one-year appointments, if not otherwise specified; click the links to see who else is involved.
Adrienne Bilaal, above, was named to the autonomous Red Bank Housing Authority; Stephen Hecht, below, . (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
CITIZEN APPOINTMENT
Municipal Coordinator to Office of Aging: Stephen Hecht
HOUSING AUTHORITY
Five year term to 12/31/2027: Marlene Nelson
Five year term to 12/31/2027: Adrienne Bilaal
ANIMAL WELFARE COMMITTEE
Three years to 12/31/2025: Pam Befarah
Three years to 12/31/2025: Christopher Polito
Alternate #1 to 12/31/2023: TJ Moss
BY MAYOR WITH COUNCIL CONSENT
ADVISORY BOARD OF HEALTH
Three year term to 12/31/2025: Gale Soler
Three year term to 12/31/2025: Patricia Montigros
Alternate #1 two year term to 12-/31/2024: Joel Jannone
ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION
Three years to 12/31/2025: Denelle Johnson
Three years to 12/31/2025: Travers Martin
Alternate #1 for two years to 12/31/2024: Dave Johnson
Environmental Commission Green Team: Helene Blyskun, Oscar Salinas, Cliff Keen, Dave Johnson, Ana Almerini, Kristina Bonatakis, Roy Meyer, Nancy Facey-Blackwood, Denelle Johnson, Travers Martin, Jenna Leder, Paulo Rodriguez-Heyman
ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
Four years to 12/31/2026: Anne Torre
Four years to 12/31/2026: Raymond Mass
Alternate #2 for two years to 12/31/2024: Joan Rothwell
Alternate #3 for two years to 12/31/2024: Robert Frikker
PARKS AND RECREATION COMMITTEE
Three years to 12/31/2025: Alistair Jack
Alternate #2 two year term to 12/31/2024: Thomas Register
LIBRARY BOARD
Five years to 12/31/2027: Sue Viscomi
Mayor’s Alternate for one year to 12/31/2023 [None named]
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EQUITY COMMITTEE (Formerly HRAC)
Three years to 12/31/2025: David Pascale
Three years to 12/31/2024: Jane Meyer
Three years to 12/31/2024: Lillian Settles
Alternate #2 for two years to 12/31/2023: DionneTrottier-Register
SHADE TREE COMMITTEE
Three years to 12/31/2025: Bill Brooks
Alternate #2 two year term to 12/31/2024 – Vacant: Samantha Flores
BY COUNCIL NOMINATION
RENT LEVELING BOARD
Three years to 12/31/2025: Scott Heck
RIVERCENTER
Mayoral Representative for one year to 12/31/2023: Ben Forest
Citizen Representative for one year to 12/31/2023: Lauren Nicosia
Citizen Representative for one year to 12/31/2023: Cassie Murphy
NAVESINK RIVER MUNICIPALITIES COMMITTEE
One year to 12/31/2023: Chuck Hunnewell
One year to 12/31/2023: Roy Meyer
