RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for December, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 12/04/2022, in the area of Harding Rd. a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. The owner stated a license plate from a vehicle was stolen. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: In the area of N. Prospect Av. a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. On 12/08/2022 the owner of a vehicle reported that two hub caps had been stolen. The hub caps were valued at $64.24 each. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft that occurred in the area of Shrewsbury Av. On 12/15/2022 the victim reported a Gucci wallet was stolen. The wallet contained two TD debit cards, three photo id’s, one United credit card, and $880.00 in US Currency. Sgt. Jorge Torres.

Theft: On 12/16/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft. The victim stated a large black in color suitcase was stole in the area of Marine Park. The suitcase contained a Windows XP desktop computer valued at $500.00, four box sets of Dr. Who DVD’s, clothing, and one black and white checkered wallet containing credit cards. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: In the area of W. Bergen Pl. a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 12/16/2022 the victim stated a Galaxy cell phone with a red case valued at $140.00, a black in color wallet containing a food stamp card with a value of $250.00, an ID, and one debit card was stolen. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Criminal Mischief: On 12/19/2022 a patrol unit took a report for criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. The owner reported that in the area of Shrewsbury Av. an unknown subject put sugar in the gas tank of a vehicle. No value given for the damage to the vehicle. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft on 12/19/2022. In the area of Leroy Pl., the victim reported a wallet containing a NJ driver’s license, multiple credit card, and $20.00 in US Currency was stolen from a vehicle. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Marine Park a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 12/21/2022 the owner reported two tires were slashed on a vehicle, The tires were valued at $250.00 each. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: On 12/23/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of E. Newman Springs Rd., the victim reported a pink in color purse containing a pink in color wallet, multiple credit cards, a NJ driver’s license, a medical ID card, two visa gift cards valued at $20.00 and $100.00, and $160.00 in US Currency was stolen. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

ARRESTS

Connor Smith, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/01/2022 in the area of Wharf Av. for DWI, Under the Influence of CDS, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Jose Rodriguez-Ramirez, age 70 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/02/2022 in the area of Bridge Av. for DWI and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Thomas Armstrong, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/04/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl Piero Vescio.

Micale Watson, age 36 of Middletown was arrested on 12/05/2022 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Simple Assault by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Julianna Mike-Mayer, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/06/2022 in the area of S. Bridge Av. for DWI by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Juan Pena-Cuautle, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/06/2022 in the area of Bridge Av. for Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. Sean Hauschildt.

Nihjer Hill, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/07/2022 in the area of Cedar Crossing for Contempt of Court, Resisting Arrest and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Matthew Missak, age 24 of Marlboro was arrested on 12/08/2022 in the area of English Plaza for Criminal Mischief by Det. John Camarca.

Elizabeth Henry, age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 12/09/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Obstructing Administration of Law, Resisting Arrest, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Jesse Luciani, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/10/2022 in the area of W. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Richard Atkins, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/10/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

David Foggy, age 52 of Keansburg was arrested on 12/16/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Oscar Osorio, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/17/2022 in the area of Tilton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Gabriela Zender-Cutts, age 44 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 12/17/2022 in the area of Riverside Av. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Johnathan Scott, age 26 of Goose Creek SC was arrested on 12/17/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Douglas Anderson, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/18/2022 in the area of Leighton Av. for Possession of CDS, Prohibited Weapons/Devices, Possession of Weapon with Unlawful Purpose by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Axel Pacheco, age 36 of Hightstown was arrested on 12/18/2022 in the area of W. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Delbert Gomez, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/20/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Simple Assault and Harassment by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

William Major, age 45 of Freehold was arrested on 12/22/2022 in the area of Broad St. for Shoplifting by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Freiley Camacho-Gomez, age 52 of Oakhurst was arrested on 12/23/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

David Foggy, age 52 of Keansburg was arrested on 12/25/2022 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Criminal Trespass and Robbery by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Jarret Steward, age 37 of Asbury Park was arrested on 12/27/2022 in the area of W. Sunset Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Amy Matheny, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/28/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Harold Heffernan Jr, age 63 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/28/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Possession of CDS by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Ronald Goodspeed, age 53 of Freehold was arrested on 12/28/2022 in the area of Maple Av. for Harassment, Stalking, and Possession of Penetrating Bullets by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Elizabeth Clemanza, age 28 of Lincroft was arrested on 12/31/2022 in the area of Bridge Av. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

