RED BANK: FREE PANTRY GETS SOME LOVE

Ethel Brandon, Michal DiMiceli, Roseann Kamin, Erin Howard, Liz DeBeer and Laura Jannone with their delivery.

A group of Red Bank and Fair Haven women made a food donation to the Food Pantry & Family Services Center in Red Bank on Valentine’s Day.

The donation consisted of groceries collected by Michal DiMiceli and Liz DeBeer in Fair Haven and Laura Jannone in Red Bank.

The pantry, operated by the Vin Gopal Civic Association at 224 Shrewsbury Avenue, is in need of black beans, pasta sauce, instant oatmeal, rice and canned tuna and chicken.