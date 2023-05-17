RED BANK: BILLBOARD HEARING DELAYED AGAIN

A 40-foot-tall digital billboard would replace the existing display at 187 Riverside Avenue if approved. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

A hearing on a plan to erect a giant digital billboard at Red Bank’s northern gateway has been put off until late summer.

Outfront Media has proposed the billboard for 187 Riverside Avenue, a long-vacant gas station at the intersection of North Bridge Avenue, just south of the Route 35 Cooper’s Bridge.

A zoning board hearing on the controversial proposal began in February, and was initially to resume in April. But at the applicant’s request, the continuation was postponed until May 18.

Now, again at the applicant’s request, the matter has been rescheduled for August 3.

As previously reported by redbankgreen, the board will review a plan for 32 apartments on Bridge Avenue, opposite the train station, at its Thursday night meeting.

Here’s the full agenda. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at borough hall and can be watched on Zoom, though only in-person attendees may ask questions or comment.

