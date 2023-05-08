RED BANK: WORKER EXTRICATED FROM BOAT

[SEE UPDATE BELOW]

A worker at Red Bank Marina was extricated from a boat after becoming stuck in its engine well Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the unnamed worker apparently slipped while working on a boat racked in dry dock, causing one hand to become jammed between the motor and the vessel structure, according to first responders on scene.

UPDATE: According to first deputy chief Bobby Holiday, the worker was stuck “from waist to head” in the compartment. “We cut the fiberglass supports and braces” to extricate the victim, he said.

The man was not injured, according to police Chief Darren McConnell.

The West Front Street Hubbard’s Bridge, which abuts the marina, was briefly shut down to traffic in both directions. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

