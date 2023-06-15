RED BANK: AFTER RBMS, HIGH SCHOOL SUCCESS

The Red Bank Middle School class of 2019 was well represented in the RBR class of 2023. (Click to enlarge.)

Press release by the Red Bank Borough Public Schools

Red Bank Regional High School celebrated its Senior Awards recognition ceremony on June 7, and the Red Bank Middle School Class of 2019 received numerous awards and scholarships.

This group of students truly represented our “Best in America” mentality by achieving recognition in various award categories, including academic, athletics, arts, and community service.

Former Middle School students at the RBR event. (Click to enlarge.)

Additionally, several students earned scholarships, including the Andrew Kroon Scholarship, SOURCE Foundation Scholarship, BOBO Palmer Scholarship, Sabat Scholarship, United Methodist Church of Red Bank and RBR Buc Backer Pride & Leadership Scholarship.

Beyond these awards, our former Rockets were also recognized as participants in the exclusive Math and Science Leagues, American Legion Jersey Boys State, Eagle Scouts and for their extraordinary senior athletic accomplishments.

Now for some shout-outs!

The Patriot Award, a special distinction, was given to Yahir Linares and Brandon Cabrera to recognize their decision to join the ARMY upon graduation.

Student-athletes received awards including the Frank J. Pingatore Award given to Ky’Yam Martin and the Vince Lombardi Award to Hank Dal Pra.

And finally, academic academy awards were given to Sarah Perry, Academy of Visual & Performing Arts Overall Award, and John Moran, Rik and Pim van Hemmen, RBRHS Engineering Academy STEMPHLA Scholarship.

The Class of 2019 Dreams BIG, and it has helped them achieve their goals and earn recognition not only for themselves, but for the entire Red Bank Borough School community.

For all alumni of the Red Bank Middle School – help us show our current students that BIG Dreams are possible, by inspiring them to Dream and Achieve BIG through your success story! Please complete this survey and email us (grablem@rbb.k12.nj.us) a recent picture of yourself – if you have a picture from your Middle School days please share that as well!

Congratulations RBR Class 2023, keep making us proud. #RBBisBIA

