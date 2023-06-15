RED BANK: CLASSIC 5K TO TAKE NEW ROUTE

The annual Red Bank Classic 5K is scheduled to return Saturday with a new course, and, possibly, rain and puddles.

Scenes from the 2022 edition of the 5k. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

The fourth edition of the the 3.1-mile charity run/walk kicks off at 8:30 a.m. from Broad Street, opposite Monmouth Street. From there, the course – certified by USA Track and Field and counting as a USATF Grand Prix event – takes runners:

• south on Broad

• east on Harding Road

• north on Prospect Avenue

• east on John Street

• north on Harrison Avenue

• west on Marion and McLaren streets

• and then back to the start/finish line via Prospect, Harding and Broad.

Organized and hosted by Red Bank RiverCenter with support from more than 40 local businesses and 50 volunteers, the 5-kilometer run anchors a series of events that include a fun run for kids, and a Fitness Fest with food and healthy activities.

Tim McLoone is slated to emcee the proceedings, and his Robinson Ale House will host an afterparty, opening at 8:30 a.m.

Registration ($45 for 5K/$25 for the kids’ fun run) is available here. Proceeds benefit the Red Bank Family YMCA’s Third-Grade Swim Program.

The event goes off rain-or-shine. As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecast included a chance of showers Saturday morning.

Road closures and detours for impacted streets begin at 8 a.m. and continue until about 10 a.m. Through traffic should utilize River Road, Front Street, Maple Avenue and Shrewsbury Avenue to avoid delays. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

