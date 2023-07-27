RED BANK: CRIME-SITE PATROL NABS THREE

Police on the scene of the shooting at Montgomery Terrace Tuesday morning. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

See UPDATE below

By JOHN T. WARD

Increased police activity at the scene of a shootout in Red Bank earlier this week led to the arrests of three men late Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The incident, however, “does not appear to be linked to the shooting,” in which two men exchanged gunfire, landing one of them in the hospital, Captain Mike Frazee told redbankgreen.

According to Frazee, Patrolman Preston Mellaci was patrolling the area of the Montgomery Terrace Apartments on Tilton Avenue Wednesday night “as part of an increased police presence due to the recent shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning.”

Shortly after 10 p.m., Mellaci saw an occupied Jeep Grand Cherokee with Pennsylvania plates parked on the road. Mellaci ran a spot check on the tags, and found the vehicle had been reported stolen in Massachusetts, Frazee said.

Mellaci and officers Shane Dengel, Luke Cahill and Tanner Shea converged on the vehicle and conducted a felony stop, and arrested all three occupants without incident, Frazee said.

Arrested were Jonathan Ramos-De La Rosa, 39 years old; Juan Paulino-Guerrero, 41; and Yorgi Quezada-Paulino, 41, all residents of the Bronx.

The three were charged with receiving stolen property. In addition, Ramos-De la Rosa and Paulino-Guerrero were charged with hindering prosecution and providing a false government identification. They were transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township, Frazee said.

A search of the MCCI website early Thursday afternoon suggested all three had since been released.

“This was great police work,” said Frazee. “Officers learned that the vehicle was reported stolen and moved quickly while it remained parked to avoid the possibility of a pursuit.”

UPDATE: On Thursday, Frazee identified the injured man as borough resident Dahmere Farrow, 30 years old. Farrow was in stable condition at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune following surgery to treat wounds to his right leg and right arm. The other shooter has not been identified, and the investigation is continuing, Frazee said.

