RED BANK: POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTOUT

Captain Mike Frazee, in white shirt, and investigators on the scene at Montgomery Terrace Tuesday morning. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Two armed men appear to have engaged in an early morning gun battle that left one of them wounded early Tuesday morning, Red Bank police said.

At least eight shots are known to have been exchanged in the shootout at Montgomery Terrace Apartments, Captain Mike Frazee told redbankgreen.

A bullet shattered a headlamp on an SUV parked in the lot. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

According to Frazee, a man who may have been a resident was shot at least once in a leg in the exchange, which occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the parking lot that serves tenants on the east side of Tilton Avenue.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune following stabilization at Riverview Medical Center, where he was transported by relatives in the aftermath of the shootout, Frazee said.

The other shooter remains at large, he said.

Police are reviewing security video, which appears to show the victim standing outside an apartment as another man travels through the complex on an electric scooter more than once, Frazee said.

With the man on the scooter in a grassy area between two buildings, the men engaged gunfire that struck at least two parked vehicles, he said.

The investigation is continuing. At mid-morning, investigators were scouring the grounds for bullet casings and other evidence.

Two residents of the complex who asked not to be identified told redbankgreen they were awakened by the sound of shots, which one said she thought were firecrackers. Both said they still felt safe living in the 40-unit complex, which is managed by the Red Bank Housing Authority.

Authority executive director Lisa Hendricks Richardson, told redbankgreen she had not heard any concerns from residents about the incident.

