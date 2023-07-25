A man was wounded by gunfire in Red Bank early Tuesday morning, police said.

Here’s a full statement from Captain Mike Frazee:

At approximately 0120 hrs Red Bank Police responded to the Montgomery Terrace Housing Authority for a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival officers discovered numerous shell casings as well as evidence of someone being physically injured in the parking lot.

Within a short period of time a 30 year old borough man was located at Riverview Medical Center with two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riverview by family and friends. Once the victim was determined to be stable, he was transported to Jersey shore medical center for treatment.

The incident is being investigated by the Redbank police department with the assistance of the Monmouth County prosecutors office major crimes unit. We asked the public if they have any information to please contact the Red Bank police department at 732-530-2700

Police have confirmed the victim came from the Montgomery Terrace shooting, Frazee said.

