RED BANK: SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGED

A Red Bank man has been charged with sexual assault for “inappropriately touching” a client at his Little Silver golf coaching business, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Paul Kaster, 46, was charged with third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact after an adult female customer alleged he had touched her inappropriately earlier this month at his Oceanport Avenue business, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago and Little Silver Police Chief Paul Halpin said in a joint statement.

The incident occurred as the woman was meditating during a training session, they said.

Kaster, of Madison Avenue, was arrested without incident earlier this week. The case has been assigned to Assistant Prosecutors Keri Schaefer and Ashley Behre.

The name of his Kaster’s legal representative was not immediately available. Kaster faces up to five years in state prison if convicted, the statement said.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact MCPO Detective Michelle Tucker at 800-533-7443 or Little Silver Patrolman Joseph Calao at 732-747-5900.

