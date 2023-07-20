RED BANK: APARTMENT PLAN DELAYED AGAIN

A hearing on a plan for 32 new apartments on Bridge Avenue at the Red Bank train station has been postponed again.

American Opportunity Zone Fund LLC has proposed constructing a four-story building with frontage on Bridge Avenue and Oakland Street that would wrap around 82 Bridge Avenue, a two-story building with a distinctive balcony on the corner of Oakland and Bridge (seen at left above).

Two houses on Oakland Street would be demolished, as would the one-story home of Mi Lupitas restaurant; a two-story brick structure at 72 Bridge that’s home to 90 Degrees Gallery; and a vacant shack that was long the home of Dave’s Car Wash.

But a zoning board hearing on the plan that had been expected to begin Thursday night has been rescheduled again, this time for September 7. It was originally expected to begin in May.

When the newly reconstituted board meets Thursday night, the only application on its agenda concerns signage at Lunch Break, the social services provider now undergoing an expansion on Drs. James Parker Boulevard.

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.