RED BANK: IN MEMORY OF THOSE WHO DIED

September 11 2001 memorial gif

Dozens of residents of the Greater Red Bank Green died in the horrific attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.

Red Bankers and others will gather at Riverside Gardens Park at 9:30 a.m. Monday to remember those who lost their lives, their families and friends.

