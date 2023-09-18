Red Bank’s volunteer fire department responded to a report of an oven fire in a unit at the Manor Drive condo complex Sunday afternoon.

According to Chief Wayne Hartman, “a couple of oven mitts stored in the drawer underneath” the oven caught fire at 51 Manor Drive around 5:40 p.m.

The resident used a dry chemical extinguisher to knock the fire out, and firefighters “used a few gallons of water to complete extinguishment, and a fan to clear the smoke,” he said.

The oven, and the unit, were not damaged, Hartman said.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

