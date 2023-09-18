RED BANK: ENNIO MENNA DIES

Evelina and Ennio Menna at Red Bank borough hall in January, 2017. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Ennio Menna, father of former Red Bank Mayor Pasquale Menna, died at Riverview Medical Center Friday. He was 94 years old.

Ennio Menna at Red Bank borough hall in 2016. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Ennio Menna and his wife, Evelina (nee Cordisco), emigrated from their native Montefalcone, Italy, to Montreal, Canada, in 1961. Two years later, they moved to Red Bank, before relocating to Little Silver in 1972.

The couple returned to Red Bank to reside with their son in 2022.

Ennio is survived by Evelina, his wife of 70 years; his son, Pasquale; a daughter, Mary Menna Darveau; and two grandchildren. A complete obituary is here.

After 18 years as a member of the Red Bank council, Pasquale Menna served as mayor for 16 more, ending last December, making him the longest-serving elected official in borough history.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, followed by entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.