RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for August, 2023. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of Shrewsbury Av. On 08/02/2023 the owner of a vehicle reported the theft of a catalytic converter which was valued between $1100.00 and $1800.00. Ptl Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Theft: In the area of Leighton Av, a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. On 08/02/2023 the owner of a vehicle reported the theft of a catalytic converter. The catalytic converter was valued at $600.00. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft from a vehicle in the area of Hudson Av. On 08/02/2023 the owner of a vehicle reported the theft of a catalytic converter that was valued at $600.00. Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Theft: In the area of Manor Dr., a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. On 08/02/2023 the owner reported the rear license plate of the vehicle was stolen. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/03/2023 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of W. Bergen Pl., a stop sign was tagged with blue and red in color spray paint. Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Pearl St. a patrol unit reported graffiti. On 08/08/2023 a stop sign and a USPS mailbox were tagged with blue and white in color spray paint. Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle in the area of the Count Basie Athletic Fields. On 08/13/2023 the owner of a vehicle reported the rear windshield and rear driver side window were broken. The windows were valued at $300.00. Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Theft: In the area of Bank St., a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. On 08/15/2023 the victim reported a wallet was stolen from a vehicle. The wallet contained $600.00 in US Currency and multiple credit cards and two separate ID cards. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Theft: In the area of Monmouth St., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 08/15/2023 the owner of a business stated two individuals left the business without paying for their meals. The total amount of the bill was $45.59. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/17/2023 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. In the area of Riverside Av., the owner of a vehicle reported the rear driver side tire was slashed. The tire was valued at $125.00. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti in the area of Leighton Av. On 08/21/2023 a tree was tagged with blue in color spray paint. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: On 08/21/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. In the area of Mohawk Lane, the victim reported that a Coach brand backpack valued at $300.00 was stolen from a vehicle. The backpack contained a wedding band valued at $2500.00 and a dell laptop. The value of the laptop was unknown. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of W. Front St., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 08/23/2023 a bench was tagged with black and pink in color spray paint. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/23/2023 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. In the area of Washington St., the owner of a vehicle reported the side passenger window was broken. The window was valued at $500.00. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Theft: In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 08/27/2023 the victim reported the theft of a black in color Samsung Galaxy 5S valued at $500.00. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit reported graffiti in the area of Leighton Av. On 08/28/2023 a stop sign was tagged with blue in color spray paint. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: On 08/29/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Riverview Plaza, the victim reported the theft of a Louis Vuitton wallet valued at $850.00. The wallet contained multiple credit cards, a two-dollar bill, a NJ drivers license, and a gold PBA card. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

ARRESTS

Nestor Faustino-Orieol, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/01/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Jamir Brown, age 29 of Asbury Park was arrested on 08/01/2023 in the area of Rector Pl. for Defacing a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Penetrating Bullets, Manufacturing/Distribution CDS or Intent to Distribute CDS, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attempt to Elude Police, and Resisting Arrest by Force by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Alix Eugene, age 23 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/01/2023 in the area of Rector Pl. for Defacing a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Penetrating Bullets, Manufacturing/Distribution CDS or Intent to Distribute CDS, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attempt to Elude Police, and Resisting Arrest by Force by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Mariana Tepepa-Flores, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/01/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Nihjer Hill, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/02/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jonathan Rodriguez, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/02/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Raymond Pridgen, age 52 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/03/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Henry Nickens, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/03/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Daniel Durant, age 55 of Keansburg was arrested on 08/06/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Arlene Cutler, age 25 of Keansburg was arrested on 08/06/2023 in the area of Rector Pl. for Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Zyasia Henson, age 27 of Sicklerville was arrested on 08/07/2023 in the area of Rector Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Deborah Overbeck, age 33 of Middletown was arrested on 08/07/2023 in the area of Chestnut St. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Dimas Menjivar-Menjivar, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/07/2023 in the area of Bank St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Angel Morocho-Matailo, age 41 of Elizabeth was arrested on 08/11/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Amanda Faucher, age 45 of Point Pleasant Boro was arrested on 08/11/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing Administration of Law, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Andrea Perez, age 39 of Scotch Plains was arrested on 08/11/2023 in the area of Pinkney Rd. for DWI by. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Collette Garrette, age 36 of Delran was arrested on 08/12/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Marc Piazza, age 35 of Holmdel was arrested on 08/13/2023 in the area of Pearl St. for Contempt of Court. By Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Bradely Noel, age 32 of Roselle Park was arrested on 08/13/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Nihjer Hill, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/14/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for Burglary and Criminal Trespass by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Jeyson Parrilla-Arroliga, age 25 of Neptune was arrested on 08/14/2023 in the area of Broad St. for DWI and Refusal by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Douglas Horan, age 43 of Middletown was arrested on 08/15/2023 in the area of Broad St. for DWI, Possession of CDS, and Possession of Hypodermic Syringe by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Alex Williams, age 24 of Neptune was arrested on 08/15/2023 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Lucas Alonzo, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/15/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Criminal Simulation by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Simon Carcano-Cabrera, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/16/2023 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Lucia Ramirez-Bautista, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/21/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Anthony Burgos-Vargas, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/21/2023 in the area of Pearl St. for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Weapon with Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Erick Mendoza-Ramirez, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/22/2023 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Tarell Madison, age 38 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/22/2023 in the area of Broad St. for Shoplifting by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Vikram Rajan, age 30 of West New York was arrested on 08/24/2023 in the area of West St. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Brian Lara, age 36 of Leonardo was arrested on 08/25/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Fredy Roque-Moreira, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/28/2023 in the area of Pearl St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

James Hyer, age 30 of Keansburg was arrested on 08/28/2023 in the area of Leighton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl Luke Cahill.

Emily Wilson, age 31 of Eatontown was arrested on 08/28/2023 in the area of Broad St. for DWI by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Joseph Rosa, age 65 of Roselle Park was arrested on 08/28/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

David Morales-Velazquez, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/28/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Invasion of Privacy by Det. Paul Perez.

Oliver Romero-Nava, age 24 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/30/2023 in the area of 2nd Av. Long Branch for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Handgun by Det. Paul Perez.

Zakare Konneh, age 34 of Long Island City NY was arrested on 08/31/2023 in the area of Water St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Kevin Aguilar-Aguilar, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/31/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.

