RED BANK: REMEMBERING SEPTEMBER 11, 2001

Red Bank Charter School third-graders sang “Remember You,” and Father John Lock, right, of Trinity Baptist Church spoke about remembering those lost as Red Bank marked the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000.

On a steamy morning in Riverside Gardens Park, keynote speaker Frank Woods, above, deputy chief of the borough volunteer fire department, recalled his nine straight days working at Ground Zero in lower Manhattan as a member of New Jersey Task Force 1‘s urban search and rescue team.

“We all lost loved ones and friends that day, but let us not forget the ones we have lost after the battle of this horrific day, who are still losing loved ones every day,” he said.

Don Swinchoski, a music teacher at Red Bank Middle School, played a mournful ‘Taps’ on his trumpet, seen at right.

The event, hosted by the Red Bank Elks Lodge #233, located next door to the park, also featured vocal performances by Madison Torres and the Chorus of the Atlantic; a poem read by middle school eighth-grader Nicholas Matarazzo; and a tolling of a bell for two borough men who died in the attack: Brendan Lang and Liberty Hose volunteer firefighter Mark Hemschoot.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

