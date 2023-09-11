RED BANK: PAWSING TO ENJOY ‘DOG DAYS’

Check out redbankgreen’s photos from the annual sniffathon known as Dog Days, held Saturday in Red Bank’s Marine Park.

The gathering, organized by the borough’s Parks and Rec department and Animal Welfare Advisory Committee, drew dozens of canines and dog lovers to the park overlooking the Navesink River.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

