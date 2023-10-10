RED BANK: COUNCIL TO TARGET IDLE TRAILERS

Unhitched trailers, like this one in front of the house at 90 Bank Street, have been the subject of complaints. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Responding to complaints, the Red Bank council plans to strengthen its law on work trailers left curbside.

Under amendments on Thursday night’s agenda, two existing ordinances – one that governs abandoned and inoperable vehicles, the other that controls parking – would have the following restriction added:

B. No person shall park, leave, or store any unhitched trailer upon any public street, parking lot, right-of-way, lands or premises at any time.

Violations carry potential fines up to $2,000.

Here’s the full agenda. The session is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, with remote participation available via Zoom.

