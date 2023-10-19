RED BANK: PARADE TO TAKE 75TH STROLL

The weather outlook appears ideal for Sunday’s 75th annual Halloween Parade, a delightfully frightful stroll through downtown Red Bank. Scenes from the 2022 parade and afterparty in the White Street parking lot. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

This year’s parade, dubbed “Boo Bank: A Trail of Fright from Broad to White,” begins with marchers and floats assembling at the corner of Hudson Avenue and East Bergen Place at 1 p.m.

The parade begins at 2 p.m., with the volunteer Fire Department leading participants north on Broad Street, and ends with a celebration in the White Street parking lot that will feature live music by student musicians from the School of Rock.

According to the National Weather Service, the outlook for Sunday is ideal fall weather: partly sunny and breezy, with a high of about 58 degrees.

For updates and more information, check out the Parks & Rec Facebook page. To register a float, contact recreation@redbanknj.org.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.