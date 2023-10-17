RED BANK: PROJECT HEARING DELAYED AGAIN

A Red Bank zoning board hearing on a plan for 32 new apartments at the train station has been postponed yet again.

Developer Warren Diamond proposed the four-story building, with frontage on Bridge Avenue and Oakland Street, earlier this year.

Under the proposal, two houses on Oakland Street would be demolished, as would the one-story home of Mi Lupitas restaurant; a two-story brick structure at 72 Bridge that’s home to 90 Degrees Gallery, seen in the photo above; and a vacant shack that was long the home of Dave’s Car Wash.

The plan requires multiple variances, and a hearing originally expected to begin in May has repeatedly been postponed at Diamond’s request. The agenda for the board’s next session, scheduled for Thursday night, shows the hearing has been postponed once again, this time to November 2.

No explanation for the delay was immediately available.

The only hearing on the agenda is a homeowner’s request to renovate a garage on Wallace Street.

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.

