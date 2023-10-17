RED BANK: BASIE BOOSTS PARKER CENTER

The Parker facility on Shrewsbury Avenue is in the midst of an expansion. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Red Bank’s Parker Family Health Center is the latest beneficiary of the Count Basie Center for the Arts‘ “Giving Year” program, which donates $1 from every event ticket sold during a specified month to a different charitable organization.

The designation will put up to $15,000 into the health center’s coffers, according to a Basie announcement last week.

Parker Family Health Center executive director Suzy Dyer. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The Parker Center, a free healthcare provider on Shrewsbury Avenue, will receive $1 from every Basie Center ticket sold in October, in addition to donations of complimentary event tickets for the organization’s vast network of volunteer doctors, nurses and caregivers.

The donation comes at an opportune time, as demand and need for the Parker Center’s services continues to grow, said Suzy Dyer, the Parker Center’s executive director.

“Parker has seen a 30-percent increase in patients since this time last year,” Dyer said. “We cannot do this work alone, and we look forward to our working together for the betterment of our community. This support helps Parker continue to provide care for the underserved in our community.”

“The Parker Family Health Center is one of Red Bank’s most vital resources,” said Jeremy Grunin, chairperson of the Count Basie Center for the Arts. “For the uninsured, healthcare services are extremely difficult to come by. But for the historically under resourced in our area, Parker has been a beacon of hope and wellness for more than 20 years. The Count Basie Center is proud of its continued support of this important organization.”

The Parker Center is in the midst of 2,900-square-foot expansion that will add examination rooms and other facilities. Project completion is expected in the spring of 2024, Dyer told redbankgreen.

The most recent beneficiary of the yearlong Basie program was the Red Bank Public Library.

