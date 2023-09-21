RED BANK: LIBRARY TO GET $15K FROM BASIE

The funding will be used to boost the library’s Hispanic community outreach efforts. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

One Red Bank nonprofit will help another next week when the Red Bank Public Library receives a check for up to $15,000 from the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

The West Front Street library’s support foundation is the latest beneficiary of the Basie’s “Giving Year” program, which donates $1 from every event ticket sold during a specified month to a different charitable organization.

The funding will be used to boost Hispanic community outreach efforts, the two organizations said Thursday.

The Basie Center, on Monmouth Street, is located just a block away from the library. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

From Basie press release:

As America celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Count Basie Center for the Arts and Bank of America (BofA) have announced the next area nonprofit to be recognized during the Giving Year, the yearlong initiative to recognize and reward organizations for their contributions to the regional community.

The Foundation for the Red Bank Library will receive $1 from every Count Basie Center ticket

sold in September – funding which will be earmarked for the library’s crucial Hispanic community outreach programs.

“The Red Bank Public Library and the Foundation are thrilled to be selected as a recipient of this funding,” said Eleni

Glykis, Director, Red Bank Library. “This grant allows us to acquire software and a tutor for Spanish Language GED preparation, giving all residents the opportunity to obtain the high school diploma that is such an important stepping-

stone to meaningful employment and higher levels of education.”

Glykis added that acquiring the necessary software to implement a Spanish language GED program has been on the

library’s wish list for some time.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Count Basie Center for the Arts and Bank of America for bringing this component of the Library’s long term strategic plan to life,” said Glykis.

“The Foundation for the Red Bank Library is working to break down barriers and create educational opportunities for

Spanish speaking members of the Red Bank community by establishing a Spanish language GED program,” said Alberto

Garofalo, President, Bank of America New Jersey. “We applaud the library for being trailblazers in this initiative and

BofA hopes to help this program expand access to all Hispanic-Latino community members for years to come.”

“Libraries remain an important fixture in the fabric of our communities,” said Jeremy Grunin, Chairperson, Count Basie

Center for the Arts. “In Red Bank and other Monmouth and Ocean County communities, libraries have evolved into

centers of service for populations that may otherwise lack resources, like a multilingual GED program or services and

programming for its ESL clients.”

“Our patrons, organization and partners at Bank of America are honored to play a role in the Red Bank Library’s

outreach to our borough’s Hispanic population.”

BofA and Basie Center employees and board members started reviewing applications following the announcement of

the Giving Year, initiative on Giving Tuesday last November. The Giving Year, will focus on organizations serving

causes related to arts and culture, health/wellness, food insecurity, diversity, equity and inclusion, or financial

management or other services to underrepresented populations.

Organizations interested in consideration for the Giving Year, may learn more and apply for consideration at

www.thebasie.org/thegivingyear. Organizations need only apply once – qualifying applications will be considered on a

rolling basis throughout 2023.

Basie vice president Jon Vena said the presentation to the library foundation is expected sometime next week.

