RED BANK: ONBOARDING AT RIVERSIDE

Access to the boardwalk in Red Bank’s Riverside Gardens Park is temporarily closed this week.

What’s Going On Here?

A view of the boardwalk earlier this month and on Wednesday, below. (redbankgreen photos. Click to enlarge.)

The weather-beaten boardwalk is being replaced. The project calls for new synthetic-wood boards, 235 feet of new aluminum railings and the replacement of seven benches facing the Navesink River, the borough’s consulting engineer, Laura Neumann, of CME Associates, told the mayor and council in August.

A lowest-bid, $165,000 contract for the job was awarded in July to Vulcan Construction Group. In April, the borough received a $69,000 Local Recreation Improvement Grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs toward the costs.

