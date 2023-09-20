RED BANK: STATION PROJECT GOES TO BOARD

After months of postponements, the Red Bank zoning board hearing on a plan for a four-story apartment building opposite the train station is scheduled to begin Thursday night.

The project would wrap around a building at the corner of Oakland and Bridge and raze two houses on Oakland, above. The star on the map below marks the train station. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Developer Warrren Diamond, of Rumson, has proposed constructing 32 units on five lots with frontage on Bridge Avenue and Oakland Street.

Two houses on Oakland Street would be demolished, as would the one-story home of Mi Lupitas restaurant; a two-story brick structure at 72 Bridge that’s home to 90 Degrees Gallery; and a vacant shack that was long the home of Dave’s Car Wash.

The project would wrap around 82 Bridge Avenue, a two-story building with a distinctive balcony on the corner of Oakland and Bridge.

The new building would include space for a coffee shop and a retail store, according to a description on the board’s agenda.

The hearing, originally expected to begin in May, has repeatedly been postponed at Diamond’s request.

Diamond obtained variances in September, 2021 ,for a 10-unit apartment building at 273 Shrewsbury Avenue. But just two weeks ago, he agreed to abandon that never-built project after the zoning board approved a 32-unit apartment building for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities on the site, at the intersection with Drs. James Parker Boulevard.

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.

