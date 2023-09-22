RED BANK: WET FORECAST BUMPS EVENTS

Oktoberfest is slated to take place in Edmund Wilson Plaza, between Triumph Brewing Company and the Two River Theater. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

A forecast of rain has prompted reschedulings for two outdoor Red Bank festivals slated for the upcoming weekend.

The change means that – weather permitting – the town could have both a beer-and-spirits tasting event and a Hispanic Heritage Celebration running simultaneously the following Saturday.

Early Friday, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook advisory for the Greater Red Bank Green this weekend, predicting severe conditions, including heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding.

• Red Bank RiverCenter‘s first-ever Oktoberfest, which was to take place Sunday in Edmund Wilson Plaza, between Triumph Brewing Company and the Two River Theater on Bridge Avenue, has been reslotted to its rain date of Saturday, September 30, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The event, a first, is to spotlight samples from Monmouth County breweries, wineries and distilleries, with free entry for non-sampling attendees. Event details can be found here.

This will be a rain or shine event, RiverCenter said in announcing the postponement. Ticketholders who cannot attend can request a refund via the original point of sale

• On Tuesday, the second annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration was rescheduled to its rain date of September 30, also because of the wet outlook.

The event, which is to feature live music, food and more in Riverside Gardens Park, is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details can be found here.

