RED BANK: FILM SHOT HERE TO SCREEN

The trailer for “Miranda’s Victim,” which includes scenes shot in at the Count Basie Center for the Arts, below. (Click to enlarge.)

“Miranda’s Victim,” a Hollywood period film with scenes shot in and around Red Bank in 2022, is set for a special screening with the director and actors Saturday night.

Based on historical events, “Miranda’s Victim” tells the story of the 1963 kidnapping and sexual assault of Trish Weir in Phoenix, Arizona, and the subsequent legal battles that led to the legal principles of a suspect’s right to remain silent and the right to san attorney.

It includes scenes filmed in Red Bank on East Sunset Avenue and South Bridge Avenue, and at the Count Basie Center for the Arts, on Monmouth Street.

Directed by Michelle Danner, the film stars Abigail Breslin, Ryan Phillippe and Luke Wilson. It’s scheduled for general release October 6, but Red Bank locals can catch a screening Saturday night at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, which also served as settings in the film.

A cocktail party will be held at the university’s Pollak Theatre before the 7:45 p.m. screening, and a panel discussion, featuring Danner, cast members and others associated with the production, will follow. Tickets ($100 to $150 per person, to raise funds for the university’s Center for the Arts) are available here.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.