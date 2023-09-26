Red Bank’s second annual Porchfest townwide music festival is shaping up to be bigger than the first, organizers said last week.

To encourage attendees to bike between the more two dozen “stages,” this year’s event will feature temporary bike lanes.

Use the interactive map to zoom in on routes and schedules for each performance site. Photos show cyclists enjoying music on Reckless Place, top, and Drummond Place, below, during the first Porchfest. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The first edition of Porchfest, last October, had music fans checking out more than 80 musical acts on 22 porches, lawns and driveways across the borough.

Each drew an audience, some in the hundreds, as attendees moved between locations by car, bicycle, skateboard and on foot.

“Last year was a perfect storm of positivity,” aided by great weather, said Mayor Billy Portman, a singer who co-organized the event while running for office last year.

This year’s version, slated for Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., is shaping up to feature 90 acts on 25 stages across town, said Marta Quinn, who’s co-organizing the event with Portman, Jeff MacPherson and John Shepherd.

To encourage the safe flow of attendees using pedal power, the event will get assistance from the transportation nonprofit EZ Ride to create temporary bike lanes, said Quinn.

According to Councilwoman Nancy Facey-Blackwood, EZ Ride “will provide the materials and guidance” for creating temporary bike lanes, which will be managed by volunteers.

An online Google Map shows routes along Leighton Avenue; Drs. James Parker Boulevard/East Bergen Place; Chestnut Street; Peters Place; Broad Street; Canal Street; Hudson Avenue; and Elm Place.

The map, embedded above, also includes stage addresses and the lineup of acts on each.

The event is a benefit for HABcore, the nonprofit housing assistance organization.

The weather outlook for Sunday is mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.